Traffic lanes at Ipswich Hospital reduced for new A&E works

Published: 7:30 AM September 16, 2021

Building works are being carried out at Ipswich Hospital. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traffic lanes at Ipswich Hospital have been reduced to carry out building work this week.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, which manages the hospital, has been working to build a new Emergency Department and Urgent Treatment Centre since July.

Construction workers are digging by the entrance so some of the lanes needed to be reduced.

A spokeswoman for the trust said: "All entrances remain open, it’s just the traffic lanes that have been reduced. It’s the entrances at the front of the building at the south end where the work is taking place.

"Most patients and visitors park and then walk to the hospital entrances, so it won’t affect many cars on the site, but those who are being dropped off may experience a short delay."

The £52 million investment will also see a new main entrance and retail area, and a surgical assessment unit.

The hospital will also build a new children's department, a breast cancer care centre, a pathology molecular lab and additional MRI and CT scanners.