More support for patients and families going through cancer diagnosis

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:34 PM August 15, 2021   
Four wards at Ipwich Hospital are now closed to new admissions due to a coronavirus outbreak Pictur

A new counselling service will become available at Ipswich hospital to help those diagnosed with cancer - Credit: Archant

People affected by cancer will soon be able to access more specialist counselling, workshops and psychological therapy at Ipswich Hospital thanks to the generosity of local charities.

The enhanced support will be available for both patients of any cancer diagnosis and their families and friends. 

The new services will be introduced by the John Le Vay Cancer Support and Information Centre and have been made possible thanks to £85,000 in funding from the Colchester and Ipswich Hospital charity. 

Morven Angus, Macmillan lead cancer nurse at ESNEFT, said: “We are incredibly grateful for this fantastic funding, which will make a real difference to our patients and their families by allowing us to significantly increase the range of support which is available.

“The needs of our patients and their families will change depending on which stage they are at on their cancer journey.

"We want to make sure that there is something for everyone, regardless of whether they prefer one-to-one counselling, family therapy or the peer support offered at a workshop."

