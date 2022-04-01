Ipswich care worker prepares for virtual run to Belgium to fund trips for home

Sergio Ishmael going the distance to raise money for the amenity fund at MHA Norwood where he works as the Activities Co-Ordinator. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich man will virtually cover the distance from Ipswich to Belgium, in a bid to give his care home residents the days out and activities they deserve.

Sergio Ishmael is the activities co-Ordinator at MHA Norwood, a residential and dementia care home in Ipswich.

He has set himself the challenge to cover 260 miles through walking, running and cycling, gathering support from the community to give the home’s amenity fund a much-needed boost.

Sergio Ishmael is determined to cover the 260 miles between Ipswich and Belgium, gathering support from within the community, to give the care home's amenity fund a much-needed boost.

"As soon as I started, I thought, I need to do something,” said Sergio, 38, who has been in his role since December.

Getting the residents out on day trips and visits is, he said, hugely beneficial to their wellbeing.

“We managed to go out a couple of weeks ago, to The Shed café in Sproughton. I managed to take four residents out to lunch.

“When I came into work the next day, that was the first thing they were talking about. They said, 'it was so good to get out.'

“It brought back a lot of memories, and while we were sat around the table, they were all talking about things going on during the war.

“It brought back the good memories for them, rather than the bad ones.”

Sergio is full of plans and enthusiasm to take the residents out more often, and just needs some funds to do so.

“We used to do was a yearly trip to Felixstowe on a coach. That is one thing I definitely want to do, get a few residents down there for some nice fish and chips and a walk along the seafront.”

Sergio says he enjoys spending time with the residents in his care, and wants to enrich their lives as much as possible.

“When I’m doing activities in-house, nine times out of ten, they won’t remember it the next day, or even an hour later,” he said.

“But for me, if in the moment they are enjoying it and I can bring that little bit of joy to them, that is all that matters.”

Sergio’s challenge begins on April 11. He has already exceeded his target of £500.

“I haven’t even started yet – so the pressure is on!”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/norwoodamenityfund