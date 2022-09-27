‘A constant in my life' - Ipswich neurology charity rated ‘Outstanding’

Headway Suffolk staff are celebrating after receiving an 'Outstanding' rating from the Care Quality Commission. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An organisation that supports people with brain injuries and neurological conditions has been rated ‘Outstanding' by health inspectors.

Headway Suffolk, based in Epsilon House in West Road, received its first inspection from the Care Quality Commission between July 29 and August 9.

The service provides personal care for people living in their own homes, and supports them in anything from personal care to helping them gain skills and increase their confidence.

The charity has been rated Outstanding, with inspectors particularly impressed with the way users were treated with “kindness, dignity and respect.”

Inspectors found that: “It was evident that a culture that put people first was at the heart of the service.”

The report continued: “People were truly respected and valued as individuals; and empowered partners in their care in an exceptional service.”

One user said: “I wouldn't be here without Headway Suffolk, I really wouldn't. It [life] can all get a bit too much sometimes. But they are a constant in my life and everything to me. I would not have the strength and determination to keep going without them.”

A relative shared: "The staff at Headway Suffolk encourage people to live their lives to the fullest; it is not a one size fits all approach. My [family member] is positively thriving!"

Headway Suffolk’s CEO, Helen Fairweather, is delighted with this Outstanding rating.

She said: “We are extremely proud of being rated as outstanding, especially after a pandemic. Being acknowledged for the work that our caring staff deliver to our very vulnerable clients is fantastic.

“The inspector took the time to look at the whole charity, and not just regulated to service. She realised the impact that our minibus drivers, Brainy Dogs scheme and free shop, as well as our amazing hub, has on our clients.”

The Brainy Dog project trains companion, for people who may have become isolated as a result of their brain injury or neurological condition.

Headway also provides a number of rehab services, including an outdoor gym, activity books, food parcels and welfare checks.

Helen continued: “We are indebted to our fantastic staff team, who on a routine basis go the extra mile, and don't even realise that they're doing it as it is the norm.”



