Ipswich reports England's highest rise in Covid infection rate
Ipswich has reported the highest weekly rise in Covid infection rate in England as more people have been admitted to hospital with the virus.
Government data for the week up to October 10 revealed Ipswich's seven-day rate has risen to 749.4 cases per 100,000 people, up from 514.0 the week before.
Overall, Ipswich now has the fourth-highest infection rate in the country - only behind Trafford in Greater Manchester, Wellingborough in Northamptonshire and Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria.
Elsewhere in Suffolk, Babergh has the county's second-highest infection rate at 472.3, followed by West Suffolk at 447.8.
East Suffolk reported an infection rate of 444.5, while the figure for Mid Suffolk was 411.0.
All of Suffolk's districts have reported a rise in infection rate in the last week.
The rise in infection rate has been reflected in the number of Covid patients admitted at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich hospital.
ESNEFT, which also runs Colchester hospital, had 39 Covid patients as of October 12 - an increase from 24 the week before.
West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds reported a fall in Covid patients from 17 to 16 in the same timeframe.
But the overall number of Covid hospital patients in the region remains far below January's peak, when more than 700 people were being treated.