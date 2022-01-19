One in five Ipswich residents have not had first vaccine dose

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of Ipswich and East Suffolk, West Suffolk and North East Essex CCGs, being given his booster by Suffolk chief nurse Lisa Nobes - Credit: Danielle Booden

One in five Ipswich residents have still not had their first vaccine dose more than a year on from the first roll-out, NHS data has revealed.

A total of 77.7% of people aged 12 and up in the town have had their first jab as of January 17.

Gipping and Chantry Park has seen 68.6% of residents take the first dose, while Ipswich Central has had 65.6%, Maidenhall, Stoke and Port is on 70.8% and Westgate has had 60.2%.

Ipswich borough councillor and portfolio holder for community protection, Alasdair Ross, said there are many reasons behind the Covid vaccine figures. - Credit: Archant

Whitehouse, Christchurch Park, Priory Heath, Gainsborough, Greenwich and Orwell, Stoke Park, Belstead Hills, Sproughton, Washbrook and Hintlesham, Castle Hill, Whitton, Rushmere, and Broke Hall, are all on around 80% to 89% who have their first doses.

The situation in Suffolk is a lot higher with 86.5% having one dose and in England where 90.6% have had a jab.

Ipswich borough councillor, portfolio holder for community protection, Alasdair Ross thinks there are several reasons behind certain places in Ipswich having lower take-up.

Mr Ross said the three factors behind low vaccine rates include language, people not having a doctor or NHS number and younger people who are not as worried about Covid.

He said the council worked with Suffolk Public Health and the NHS to get a vaccine bus to come to areas that were hard to reach which has improved the picture.

He added: "We have been quite successful with people queuing in places like Old Stoke and still doing a lot of work with the vaccine bus.

"But at some point, you just won't get all of them."

Dr Ed Garratt, executive lead for the Suffolk and North East Essex ICS - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, believes only through vaccines can these restrictions still be eased.

He said: “Everyone eligible still needs to come forward. There are lots of walk-in clinics taking place and we have no plans to end these.

"They will remain a pivotal part of our fight against coronavirus.

“I urge people to continue with other actions too, such as testing and regular hand washing.

"It’s also important to remember that wearing a face covering will still be needed in a health care setting, such as your GP practice – by doing so you will be helping protect the wellbeing of staff so that they can continue to provide a good service to their community.”