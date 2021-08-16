Memory of musical Ipswich teen lives on through hospice sessions

Published: 3:19 PM August 16, 2021

The musical legacy of an Ipswich teenager who died from a rare form of cancer will continue to live on through hospice therapy sessions.

A £2,760 donation by the Jess Grant Celebration, a charity set up following the 15-year-old's death in 2018, means St Elizabeth Hospice can provide music therapy days to young people.

The sessions will be part of the Zest service, which provides care and support for young people with progressive or life-limiting illnesses.

Helen Finlinson (Zest) alongside Anita Grant and Jo Palmer of Jess Grant Celebration - Credit: Zest

Jess, who had osteosarcoma – a rare bone cancer – was a keen drummer and guitarist, and used the likes of David Bowie and Queen to help distract her from her illness.

Jess' mum, Anita, who set up the charity following her death, said she is "delighted" to make the donation.

She added: "We know first-hand what a difference music therapy can make to young people.

“Jess was quite a private person and creating music helped her to express her emotions and process her feelings. It also provided a lot of enjoyment when times were really tough.

“She was like a different person after a music therapy session. Thanks to the fundraising efforts of our supporters, we are excited that we are able to provide funding for Zest to allow more young people to benefit from music therapy."

Helen Finlinson, Zest development lead, said: “Everyone at Zest is so grateful to Anita and the Jess Grant Celebration for their generous support.

“The music therapy sessions will make such a big difference to the young adults and I know they will love taking part in them."