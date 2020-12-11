Coronavirus infection rates on the increase again across majority of Suffolk

Published: 9:07 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 9:11 PM December 11, 2020

The coronavirus infection rate has again risen in Ipswich to a figure higher than the national average - Credit: Charlotte Bond

All but one area of Suffolk have seen an increase in coronavirus infection rates - with Ipswich again seeing a spike.

The figures, released by the government in partnership with Public Health England, cover the seven days to December 7.

Ipswich has again seen its infection rate increase, with 235 new cases pushing its overall rate per 100,000 above the national average.

The rate in Suffolk's county town now stands at 171.6 per 100,000 - up significantly from 130.0 the week ending November 30 when it recorded 178 new cases.

Nationally, the average stands at 160.3 cases per 100,000 - up slightly from 152 in the week ending November 30.

In Mid Suffolk, 53 new confirmed cases took the rate from 43.3 per 100,000 to 51.0. In the previous week, the authority had recorded 45 positive tests.

West Suffolk saw an additional 28 people test positive for the virus compared to the week ending November 30, with 103 positive cases recorded. As a result, the rate there increased from 41.9 per 100,000 to 57.5.

In East Suffolk, there was again an increase in cases. In the week to December 7, 176 people tested positive for the virus compared to 124 the week previously. The rate there now stands at 70.6 per 100,000 - up from 49.7 the week prior.

Babergh was the only authority area to see a drop in its rate, recording just one case less than the week before at 74 new cases. The rate there has continued to decrease following an outbreak in Hadleigh, with the rate across the area now standing at 80.4 per 100,000 - down from 81.5 the week prior.

Unlike in recent weeks, none of the local authorities rank among the lowest 10 in England. Mid Suffolk, West Suffolk and East Suffolk, however remain among the lowest in England.

In Essex, Braintree saw another significant increase in its rate, which now stands at 192.7 per 100,000. The north Essex authority recorded 294 new cases - over 100 more compared to the week before, when 159 positive tests took the figure to 104.2 per 100,000.

Maldon too saw a huge rise - with 113 new cases taking its figure per 100,000 to 174.0. In the week ending November 30, the authority had a rate of 63.1

In Uttlesford, the rate per 100,000 just broke into three figures, with the rate as of December 7 now standing at 101.9 - up from 86.5.

Colchester's rate rose marginally from 85.3 per 100,000 to 91.9 after 179 new cases were recorded. In nearby Tendring, the rate stands at 85.3 per 100,000 compared to 71.6 the week prior.