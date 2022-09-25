'Illegal levels': letter demands action from councils on air pollution

An Ipswich campaign group has penned a letter to councils demanding action over "illegal levels of air pollution" - Credit: Simon Parker

An Ipswich campaign group has penned a letter to councils demanding action over "illegal levels of air pollution".

Written by Chris Armstrong and Tony Horner of Ipswich CAN (Clean Air Now), the note calls for more to be done on an issue that "not only kills over 60 Ipswich people a year, but is the cause of serious illness for young and old".

The letter has been written by Chris Armstrong and Tony Horner of Ipswich CAN - Credit: Ipswich CAN

More than 38,000 town residents are believed to be living in areas with air pollution levels above the national target, with 65 people a year dying from illnesses linked to poor air quality.

As a result, Ipswich CAN is urging Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council to both inform those being affected and "take measurable action".

More than 38,000 town residents are believed to be living in areas with air pollution levels above the national target, with 65 people a year dying from illnesses linked to poor air quality - Credit: Gregg Brown

County council director of public health, Stuart Keeble, and public health consultant, Molly Thomas-Meyer, have been keen to raise awareness of the issue across the county.

In October, local authorities are planning a public Air Quality event and survey, which they hope will increase public knowledge.

In the letter, Mr Armstrong and Mr Horner say this is the result of efforts from local people, arguing: "They demanded change because they know things can be better."

Suffolk director of public health, Stuart Keeble - Credit: Suffolk County Council

"They know that individuals can help by taking personal action, but pollution can only be reduced to safe, legal levels if our councils take action, as they are required to do by law," the pair add.

"They know that Ipswich can build on the experience of other councils up and down the country that have already taken action to protect their citizens' health.

"They know that tackling air pollution will improve our health, reduce the burden on the NHS, help alleviate the climate crisis and deliver a prosperous and more attractive town."

Ipswich CAN's full letter can be read below:

After 18 years of recording illegal levels of Ipswich Air Pollution, Ipswich CAN are delighted to see that our local authorities are planning a public Air Quality event and survey in October 2022. This work follows the private event for all of Suffolk’s councillors and senior council staff in January 2022. This closed event made clear that air pollution not only kills over 60 Ipswich people a year but is the cause of serious illness for young and old, affects poor more than rich, is caused by mostly by traffic, and shared evidence that taking action leads to cleaner, safer, more prosperous communities. Links to more information and output from this event can be found at www.ipswichcan.org

These events have happened because local people have demanded change, by talking and writing to their councillors and public sector leaders, raising questions at council meetings and the Suffolk Health and Wellbeing Board, demonstrating, crafting banners, creating posters at school and sending beautiful hand-sewn felt lungs to their local councillors.

They demanded change because they know things can be better. They know that individuals can help by taking personal action, but pollution can only be reduced to safe, legal levels if our councils take action, as they are required to do by law. They know that Ipswich can build on the experience of other councils up and down the country that have already taken action to protect their citizens' health. They know that tackling air pollution will improve our health, reduce the burden on the NHS, help alleviate the climate crisis and deliver a prosperous and more attractive town.

We need your October event to be just the start because we need clean air now. We urge you to;

INFORM. Everyone affected needs to be directly informed. Be honest and tell Ipswich residents, workers and visitors about air pollution, where it is illegally high, the health impacts and then the various actions that we as individuals can consider. People only act when they understand the reasons why.

TAKE MEASUREABLE ACTION that actually reduces air pollution.

Ipswich CAN celebrates the start of this work and are ready to work alongside our local authorities - until we have clean legal air for everyone in Ipswich.