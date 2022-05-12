News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Health

Dad to take on London Marathon a year after nine-hour surgery

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 7:30 AM May 12, 2022
Phil Gosnay

Phil Gosnay was diagnosed with a brain tumour last September and underwent surgery. He will race the London Marathon for a brain tumour charity. - Credit: Phil Gosnay

A dad-of-two is to take in the London Marathon a year after brain surgery to remove a tumour the size of a grapefruit.

Phil Gosnay, from Kesgrave, was diagnosed in September 2021, after years of symptoms including headaches, vomiting, low mood and personality change. 

His GP recommended going to the opticians and it escalated to A&E after the optometrist saw significant swelling on both optic nerves.

The 40-year-old was told his tumour was taking up 20% of his brain space and around the size of a grapefruit.

Mr Gosnay said: “When I heard the diagnosis I thought- this is it, game over. When doctors told me that it was likely to be not cancer, for the first time I felt some hope.” 

In October last year, he had a nine-hour tumour resection at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Mr Gosnay spent two days in hospital before being discharged, and that was the time when the real recovery was about to begin. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Thieves smash window in raid at popular Ipswich games store
  2. 2 Ipswich tops rankings for Suffolk's knotweed infestations again
  3. 3 Town centre bosses welcome plans to fill empty high street shops
  1. 4 A12 burger van owner sees trade boom
  2. 5 Driver injured after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich residential street
  3. 6 Second bar brings in no under 21 entry rule but 'nothing set in stone'
  4. 7 Former Ipswich School pupil makes Forbes list
  5. 8 Suffolk's biggest beer festival to return with 250 drinks this summer
  6. 9 Bike enthusiast Marley given fitting escort on his final journey
  7. 10 Police appeal after woman in 70s suffers serious injuries in crash

The dad-of-two said: “My wife, Victoria, cared for me for months. Prior to the operation and then months after it, I spent in bed, recovering. 

“There was a lot of swelling and a very large scar over the top of my head. My daughter, who was six years old then, found it very scary. Initially, I was wearing sunglasses and a hat for her to come into the same room. 

“My nine-year-old son was a little bit more mature; he was very understanding. Everyone supported me fantastically. Now I feel better than I've ever felt.” 

Mr Gosnay is now getting ready to run the London Marathon for Brain Research UK that will take place in October 2022.

He said: “The marathon is not going to be easy. But I've recovered really well and now want to raise money for a charity that’s related with brain research.” 

He has already started preparing for the 26-mile course by attending Kesgrave Kruisers running club.  

Phil said: “I've done the Ipswich half marathon before so I used to run. I want to help the charity because I felt that I was so lucky and I'm aware that there are people that aren't so lucky.”   

He has shared his story online as he aims to raise £2,000 for the charity.

Ipswich News
Kesgrave News

Don't Miss

Paul Heaton has put some money behind the bar at the Duke of York pub in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Music legend puts money behind the bar of Ipswich pub to celebrate birthday

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A CCTV image has been released after a handbag was stolen from a bar in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police release CCTV after handbag stolen from Ipswich bar

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Zoe Cutting, owner of The Moloko cocktail bar and tapas restaurant on Lion Street in Ipswich.

'We wanted to go back to our vision' - no entry rule for under 21s at bar

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened outside the Mermaid Pub, Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Men tried to break into Ipswich pub with crow bar and hatchet axe

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon