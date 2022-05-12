Dad to take on London Marathon a year after nine-hour surgery

Phil Gosnay was diagnosed with a brain tumour last September and underwent surgery. He will race the London Marathon for a brain tumour charity. - Credit: Phil Gosnay

A dad-of-two is to take in the London Marathon a year after brain surgery to remove a tumour the size of a grapefruit.

Phil Gosnay, from Kesgrave, was diagnosed in September 2021, after years of symptoms including headaches, vomiting, low mood and personality change.

His GP recommended going to the opticians and it escalated to A&E after the optometrist saw significant swelling on both optic nerves.

The 40-year-old was told his tumour was taking up 20% of his brain space and around the size of a grapefruit.

Mr Gosnay said: “When I heard the diagnosis I thought- this is it, game over. When doctors told me that it was likely to be not cancer, for the first time I felt some hope.”

In October last year, he had a nine-hour tumour resection at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Mr Gosnay spent two days in hospital before being discharged, and that was the time when the real recovery was about to begin.

The dad-of-two said: “My wife, Victoria, cared for me for months. Prior to the operation and then months after it, I spent in bed, recovering.

“There was a lot of swelling and a very large scar over the top of my head. My daughter, who was six years old then, found it very scary. Initially, I was wearing sunglasses and a hat for her to come into the same room.

“My nine-year-old son was a little bit more mature; he was very understanding. Everyone supported me fantastically. Now I feel better than I've ever felt.”

Mr Gosnay is now getting ready to run the London Marathon for Brain Research UK that will take place in October 2022.

He said: “The marathon is not going to be easy. But I've recovered really well and now want to raise money for a charity that’s related with brain research.”

He has already started preparing for the 26-mile course by attending Kesgrave Kruisers running club.

Phil said: “I've done the Ipswich half marathon before so I used to run. I want to help the charity because I felt that I was so lucky and I'm aware that there are people that aren't so lucky.”

He has shared his story online as he aims to raise £2,000 for the charity.