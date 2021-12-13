'Taken a massive toll' - Town striker and partner share personal heartbreak

Ipswich Town striker Macauley Bonne and his partner have opened up in a social media post about experiencing baby loss.

The 26-year-old and his fiancee Chloe Walker said they hoped people would understand after it had "taken a massive toll" this year.

He shared his partner's post onto his Instagram story.

Chloe wrote: "This isn't something we've wanted to share for a while now but it's taken a massive toll on us both this year.

"Me and Macauley have been trying to conceive for just over a year. We've had three miscarriages and are finally going through all the tests.

"We apologise for being distant, quiet this last year or so. This has obviously [affected] us both and is probably showing in our work life and would rather people knew the real reason.

"We don't want sympathy hence why we've kept it very private up until now. We hope you understand and bear with us whilst we come to terms with everything."

The couple became engaged in June of this year having been together since 2012.

Tommy's, a pregnancy charity that researches the causes of baby loss as well as providing other support to families, said that kindness and support was the only advice that could be considered universal and applicable to all.

Midwife Kate Marsh said: "Having a miscarriage can have a significant physical and emotional impact on women, their partners and wider family. It's important to recognise what you are going through and allow time to grieve. Look after yourself and reach out for help if you need it.

"Talking can really help - whether that's with online communities like Tommy's Facebook Support Group, midwives and other health professionals, your loved ones - or if you're more private, document thoughts and feelings in a journal. Others like to create a physical memory such as planting a tree, having a special candle to light or making a memory box.

"We're all different so the only advice that will apply to everyone is to look after yourself, be kind to each other, and ask for support if you need it."