1,000 people urge parliament to act over Orwell Bridge safety

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition urging parliament to act over the safety concerns about the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk following a series of tragic deaths.

Campaigners are calling for measures such as higher barriers, similar to those installed on the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol, for the bridge.

Caroline Rutherford, of young people charity Just42, began the petition after this newspaper revealed there was 188 'concern for safety' calls to Suffolk police in 2021 compared to 85 in 2017.

The Ipswich Star, EADT, and MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, Dr Dan Poulter, have also backed the petition to parliament over the Orwell Bridge.

At 10,000 signatures, the government has to respond to the petition and at 100,000 it will be considered for debate in Parliament.

