News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Health

1,000 people urge parliament to act over Orwell Bridge safety

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:30 AM January 4, 2022
Highways England says it is continuing work to launch a 40mph speed limit trial on the Orwell Bridge

Parliament is being urged to debate installing additional safety measures on the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition urging parliament to act over the safety concerns about the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk following a series of tragic deaths.

Campaigners are calling for measures such as higher barriers, similar to those installed on the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol, for the bridge. 

Caroline Rutherford, of young people charity Just42, began the petition after this newspaper revealed there was 188 'concern for safety' calls to Suffolk police in 2021 compared to 85 in 2017. 

The Ipswich Star, EADT, and MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, Dr Dan Poulter, have also backed the petition to parliament over the Orwell Bridge. 

At 10,000 signatures, the government has to respond to the petition and at 100,000 it will be considered for debate in Parliament.

You can sign the petition here.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

Mental Health
A14
Ipswich News
A14 Suffolk News
Orwell Bridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The list of people from Ipswich and Felixstowe who have been recognised in the New Year Honours list

Who made the 2022 New Year's Honours list from Ipswich and Felixstowe?

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
police

Suffolk Live News

Police called to more than 360 incidents over New Year's Eve

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
HM Treasury's list of unclaimed estates in Suffolk has been released

Personal Finance

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Charlotte Bond/Sarah Lucy Brown/Gemma Jarvis/Archant

Retail

6 shops that closed in Ipswich during 2021

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon