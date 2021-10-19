News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich man saves father-in-law after cardiac arrest at beach day-out

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 1:05 PM October 19, 2021    Updated: 5:20 PM October 19, 2021
Byron Mallon saved his father-in law's life, Phil Smith, by performing CPR and has now campaigned f

Byron Mallon saved his father-in-law Phil Smith's life by performing CPR and has now got a defibrillator at Genesis Orwell Mencap. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A quick-thinking Ipswich man saved his father-in-law's life by performing CPR as a beach day-out almost turned into a tragedy.

The family were enjoying time at the seaside at Walton-on-the-Naze when everything suddenly took a turn for the worst. 

Byron Mallon was with his fiancee and holding his daughter when he saw his father-in-law Phil Smith wandering away to put something in the bin. 

Byron Mallon saved his father-in law's life, Phil Smith, by performing CPR and has now campaigned f

Phil Smith from Ipswich had his life saved in Walton-on-the-Naze - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Something told Mr Mallon to follow Mr Smith to the sea wall and while up there he saw Mr Smith having what looked like a seizure and turning a "greyish blue colour".

Mr Mallon, as a worker at disability charity Genesis Orwell Mencap, had dealt with a lot of seizures in his life. 

Despite feeling "scared", he stayed calm and shouted for help -and an off-duty nurse ran over. They called for an ambulance and he began performing CPR as his father-in-law had gone into cardiac arrest and his heart had stopped. 

He also put his two-year-old daughter Maizie down and a passer-by looked after her.

Byron Mallon saved his father-in law's life, Phil Smith, by performing CPR and has now campaigned f

Phil Smith with Byron Mallon from Genesis Orwell Mencap. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Smith was taken to Colchester Hospital for further care. He has recovered but still has heart issues. 

His son-in-law said he still cannot believe how everything perfectly aligned on August 12. 

He had just had a refresher course for CPR after never using it in the 10 years of being trained. The ambulance first responder was also only a mile away from Walton-on-the-Naze so came quickly and a nurse just happened to be there on the day. 

The hospital also later said without Mr Mallon's "quick thinking" Phil may not have survived his heart-stopping. 

Mr Mallon, who lives on Bramford Road, wonders if it was just his fiance and mother-in-law would they have known what to do and would anyone have seen his father-in-law having a cardiac arrest if he had not followed him. 

Byron Mallon saved his father-in law's life, Phil Smith, by performing CPR and has now campaigned f

Byron Mallon with Phil Smith, who has recovered but is still feeling the effects of his cardiac arrest. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"You're kind of scared at that moment and you have to stay calm," he added. "It all happened so quickly. Things were on his side and he was so lucky in his way. 

"It was scary. I think people really need to know CPR." 

This experience also made Mr Mallon push for his workplace, disabilities charity Genesis Orwell Mencap to get a new defibrillator for their diner.

Byron Mallon saved his father-in law's life, Phil Smith, by performing CPR and has now campaigned f

Byron Mallon still cannot believe how well that day went - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It was funded by the Arnold Clark Community Fund.

Byron’s mother-in-law, Jayne Smith said: “CPR is a marvellous thing to know and if it wasn't for the calmness and quick thinking of my son in law, Byron, and the first aid training provided by Genesis Orwell Mencap, it would have been a different story.”

Byron Mallon saved his father-in law's life, Phil Smith, by performing CPR and has now campaigned f

Byron Mallon with the Genesis Orwell Mencap defibrillator at their Ipswich office - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

