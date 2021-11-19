Pack Out Portman Road campaigner aims to boost EACH

Richard Moss who supported the Pack Out Portman Road initiative is supporting EACH, pictured on matchday with sons Elliott, Oliver and Archie - Credit: Richard Moss

Hot off the back of Pack Out Portman Road, supporters are being asked to throw their support to help children with life-threatening conditions.

Matt Cattee's idea to ask fans to dig deep to buy tickets for fans who otherwise would not be able to attend games raised more than £12,500 for over the Christmas period.

He was backed by fellow fan and podcaster Richard Moss who is now leading his own campaign to raise £1,000 in aid of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Mr Moss, 45, has attended Portman Road since 1984.

He said: “There had to be a cut-off and now we’re throwing all our weight behind raising more money but this time for EACH.

“It’s an amazing charity and a very special one right here in the heart of our community.

“You can’t help but be touched, humbled and grateful for the work it does and it seems a particularly poignant time to raise money, in the build-up to Christmas.

“The thought of helping people and potentially putting smiles on children’s faces is a lovely one.”

So far, £780 of the £1,000 target has been raised.

Mr Moss, who travels from near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, to watch the matches with his three sons, said: “I appreciate many people have already dipped into their pockets once.

“Hopefully they’ll be willing to donate again, though, especially for such an incredible cause.

“I know many people are holding fire until payday at the end of the month so hopefully there’s still plenty more to come.

“This whole experience has been amazing and reflects the buzz around the whole club at the moment. People are feeling genuinely positive and enthusiastic and want to get involved."

Tina Burdett, EACH community fundraising manager, said: “We’re delighted to hear about this campaign and our thanks go to Richard and his fellow Ipswich supporters.

“Hopefully fans continue to give generously, safe in the knowledge all money raised will help us provide care and support for children, young people and families across East Anglia.”

To make a donation, contact Richard via his Twitter handle - @TheCruncher76 – or email richardmoss1976.rm@gmail.com



