Progress made on dental surgery on Portman Road

Further details have emerged about plans for a dental practice on Portman Road for adults and children with additional needs.

Plans for the surgery in Nash House were approved in September last year, subject to conditions, which included a noise report being conducted to assess the impact on neighbours.

A noise report has now been conducted by Sharps Redmore Acoustic Consultants, which identified the nearest “noise sensitive” residences to be those at 16 to 24 Alderman Road, as well as the four storey flats at the end of this road.

The greatest contributors to noise were identified as the proposed air conditioning units and heat pumps

The report also revealed that the surgery would be open from 8am to 8pm “throughout the week.”

It found that noise from the surgery would not exceed background sound level, as Ipswich Borough Council had specified.

The report concluded: “Our recommendation is that no additional works are needed to this plant installation other than to ensure that any night-time operating plant is set to its lowest night-time/quiet operating mode.”

The surgery will be run by the Cambridge Community Services NHS Trust, and focus on people with additional needs who cannot access mainstream dental services.