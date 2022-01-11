Ipswich care home 'delighted' with compliments from first inspection

Silver Birch is described as a luxury care home in Ipswich - Credit: Joel Inbakumar

An Ipswich care home is celebrating after impressing health inspectors during its first ever inspection.

Praise has been given to staff at Silver Birch Care Home, in Europa Way, from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) which rated the home as good.

Silver Birch was registered as a residential care home in October 2020, with inspectors arriving for the first unannounced visit on December 7 2021.

The report found that the service was good in almost all areas, though it was determined to require improvement in certain leadership monitoring systems.

Meals and food were reported to be good and facilities were dubbed "appropriate" - including the on-site pub, cinema room and themed quiet areas, one of which is designed as a railway station.

And a Christmas sing-song was taking place on the day of the inspection, with one resident revealing they were having a good time even if they didn't know the words.

The décor of the home was noted for its consideration to those with dementia; plain but with the walls and carpets distinctly different colours in order to make the contrast clear.

A family member questioned by inspectors said that their frail and confused relative was "positively thriving" at Silver Birch, which has been commended for its infection prevention and control standards.

A booking system was put in place to allow visiting to continue throughout much of the pandemic.

Inconsistencies were found in regard to systems to protect confidentiality, fire safety evacuation records and medicine auditing, so recommendations to improve leadership in these areas were made; however the CQC has acknowledged that since the inspection "swift action" has been taken to "mitigate further risk".

Lauren Liveras, chief executive of Alysia Caring, said: "We are delighted to receive the overall Good rating from the Care Quality Commission.

"We thank all our residents and their relatives and the local commissioners for giving the home such nice compliments.

"It shows the commitment and hard work of our staff since the opening of Silver Birch Care Home in November 2020.

"We are committed to providing excellent care for our residents and looking forward to serving the residents of Ipswich and surrounding areas".