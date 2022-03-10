News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Sports charity to serve up free tennis for families in Ipswich

person

Tom Cann

Published: 7:00 PM March 10, 2022
Group of people with tennis rackets in the air

Free tennis sessions available at Christchurch Park after data shows Ipswich as being eighth least active area in England - Credit: LTA

Free tennis sessions will be offered all year round in a bid to help people keep active after it emerges Ipswich is the eigth least active town in England.

Sports charity 'Tennis for Free' is teaming up with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and Ipswich Borough Council, to provide the sessions for families all year round at Christchurch Park. 

The aims of these sessions are to get more people playing tennis and to improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

This comes after data indicated that Ipswich borough was ranked eighth least active local authority area in England.

Free tennis sessions will be available in Christchurch Park from Saturday, March 12.

Free tennis sessions will be available in Christchurch Park from Saturday, March 12. - Credit: LTA

Harry Wilson, who will lead the coaching at Christchurch Park, said: "I am very excited to welcome Tennis For Free to my home town. It is a fantastic opportunity for the local community to try tennis.

It’s a fun, friendly and entertaining free weekly event where you’ll make new friends and benefit from regular exercise.

