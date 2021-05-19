Elderly are 'itching' to get back to music in Ipswich
- Credit: Stone Lodge Community Association
An Ipswich community centre is set to hold its first country music event tonight aimed at the older community.
Senior residents are "itching" to get back to seeing each other in person, Stone Lodge Community Association's secretary Ray Smith has said.
"They're gagging to get back," he said. "All the tables were reserved for the Saturday.
"They're looking forward to sitting together and see their friends."
Stone Lodge Community Association did return after the other two lockdowns but with the vaccine roll-out near completion older people can feel safer being indoors.
You may also want to watch:
But Mr Smith said "unfortunately" they are not back to dancing, which people really enjoy.
Its first night, a country and western music night is on from 7pm this evening with more community events scheduled for later in the week.
Most Read
- 1 Police confirm body found in River Orwell was of a 17-year-old boy
- 2 Ipswich woman drove at 78mph during police chase around town
- 3 Police deal with spate of incidents in Ipswich
- 4 Dog to be put down after biting three people in Ipswich
- 5 Body found in the River Orwell
- 6 Nurses speak out about 'nightmare' parking situation at Ipswich Hospital
- 7 Wrong way A12 driver flees scene after causing crash
- 8 Police investigate illegal Kesgrave bike jumps
- 9 Ipswich drugs gang made £250,000-plus profit, court told
- 10 Person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich
The centre has a small fee to get in and pints for £3, as well as selling some snacks.
See Stone Lodge Community Association Facebook for more.