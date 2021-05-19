News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Elderly are 'itching' to get back to music in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:42 PM May 19, 2021   
Stone Lodge Community Centre has been gearing up to welcome the Chantry community back on Hawthorn Drive. 

An Ipswich community centre is set to hold its first country music event tonight aimed at the older community. 

Senior residents are "itching" to get back to seeing each other in person, Stone Lodge Community Association's secretary Ray Smith has said. 

"They're gagging to get back," he said. "All the tables were reserved for the Saturday. 

"They're looking forward to sitting together and see their friends."

Stone Lodge Community Association did return after the other two lockdowns but with the vaccine roll-out near completion older people can feel safer being indoors. 

But Mr Smith said "unfortunately" they are not back to dancing, which people really enjoy. 

Its first night, a country and western music night is on from 7pm this evening with more community events scheduled for later in the week. 

The centre has a small fee to get in and pints for £3, as well as selling some snacks.

See Stone Lodge Community Association Facebook for more. 

