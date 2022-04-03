Interactive map reveals Suffolk neighbourhoods with highest Covid rates

The latest coronavirus rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed - Credit: Archant

An area near Lowestoft currently has the highest coronavirus infection rate throughout all of Suffolk and north Essex.

Public Health England figures for the week leading up to March 20 have broken the rates down into areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have a population of about 8,000.

The data reveals the Gunton East, Corton and Somerleyton neighbourhoods currently have the highest Covid rate in the region – with 1640.6 cases per 100,000 people after 110 new infections were reported in the seven previous days.

Lakenheath had the lowest infection rate in the region with 458.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Claydon & Bramford, which previously had the highest Covid rate across Suffolk and north Essex, has seen a decrease in the number of infections.

Hospitals in the region have suspended visiting to their wards after the number of people with Covid-19 is continuing to rise across Suffolk and north Essex.

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk's director of public health, said he was "understandably concerned" about rising infection rates.

He added: "Although we are no longer required to legally self-isolate if we have Covid, we do still strongly recommend to, as this will prevent more people from becoming ill, especially those most susceptible."

Despite rising cases, the number of deaths with Covid on the death certificate in Suffolk has steadily fallen since the start of the year.