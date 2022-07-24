Interactive map reveals Suffolk neighbourhoods with highest Covid rates

The latest coronavirus rates for Suffolk have been revealed - Credit: Archant

The latest coronavirus data has revealed that an Ipswich neighbourhood currently has the highest infection rate in Suffolk.

Public Health England figures for the week leading up to June 27 have broken the rates down into areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas, which each have a population of about 8,000.

Whitton has the county's highest infection rate in the data, with 518.3 cases per 100,000 people after 40 new infections were reported in a week.

Mildenhall in west Suffolk had the lowest case rate in the region with 137.7 cases per 100,000 people after 12 new infections reported in the previous seven days.

Last week Stowmarket Outer, Finborough & Battisford had the highest Covid rate in the region with 583.3 cases per 100,000 people but that has since dropped to 249.4 cases per 100,000 people this week.

The overall figures may be skewed by the lack of free public testing, which ended in April this year.