Map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid cases

Kesgrave, near Ipswich, has the highest Covid rate in Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Kesgrave currently has the highest coronavirus infection rate throughout Suffolk and north Essex, according to latest data.

Public Health England figures for the week leading up to March 13 have broken down postcodes into areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have a population of about 8,000.

The data has revealed Kesgrave West & Rushmere has the highest Covid rate in the region, with 1,698 cases per 100,000 people after 166 new infections were reported.

Neighbouring Kesgrave East & Martlesham also has a high rate, at 1,467 cases per 100,000 people.

Postcodes in Ipswich currently have comparatively lower rates, with other hotspots in Claydon & Bramford and Wickham Market & Melton.

However, the number of Covid deaths in Suffolk has steadily fallen since the start of the year despite the rise in case numbers.