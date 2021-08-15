Gallery
See inside the sensory room exhibition in Ipswich
A sensory room has opened in Ipswich as part of a mental health exhibition.
By journeying into the upstairs of Ipswich Library you will smell the Geraniums and Rosemary while listening to relaxing sounds of the outdoors as part of the Where Are We Now exhibition.
Visitors are encouraged to "be in the moment" at the mental health charity's Phoenix Project Exhibition.
Donna Garrod, organiser at the Phoenix Project, said: "Just sit back listen to the music in the comfortable chairs.
"It's an opportunity to take part in some of the mindfulness exercises and make some notes of your thoughts. Relax and stay in the moment.
"People are encouraged to be in the moment and listen to what is going on around us."
She added that the feedback has been "really positive" and many have noted the professionalism of the artwork on display.
The drawing, collage, painting, poetry and sculpture on display were done over the pandemic as the mental health charity could only communicate virtually.
Ms Garrod submitted some of the music by going to the park and recording the birds singing.
"Its quite tricky in Ipswich with ambulances and some stuff going by," she said.
"Caitlin Whittaker did a great on and manage to make a 10 minute sound mix.
"One or two pieces recorded in there from everybody has been really nice to see."
The Phoenix Project is also bringing back its regular weekly meetings this Friday.
"I am really pleased we are going to be opening the Phoenix Club on Fridays and returning face to face," Ms Garrrod said.
The meeting is at the Quaker Meeting House, 39 Fonnereau Road, Ipswich.
The exhibition will end on Friday, August 20 and is open from 10am to 4pm every day until then at Ipswich Library, 9, B1076.
For more information about The Phoenix Project head to our website. phoenixprojectipswich.com.