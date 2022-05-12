Retired train driver fulfils dream to publish debut mystery thriller

A retired train driver has released his first book and hopes the sales can help support children with life-threatening conditions.

Tony Harris has penned Suffolk’s Last Cold War Victim which describes the eventful life of investigative reporter George Mitchell.

The 64-year-old author used to be a train driver for Greater Anglia and retired two years ago.

Tony Harris, the author, holding a copy of his book outside The Treehouse - Credit: EACH

Mr Harris, from Rushmere St Andrew, said: “I’m very proud, and the writing process is something I definitely enjoyed.

“In writing this book, I’ve fulfilled an ambition, but my main objective is to raise as much as possible for two very special charities.”

The author is donating 25% of the profits to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and a further 25% to the Eden Rose Coppice Trust.

Mr Harris said: “The reason I chose EACH is because I used to live in Felixstowe Road, near The Treehouse.

“I’ve always been aware of the great work the charity does and have so much respect for it. I can’t begin to imagine how parents must feel when they have children with life-threatening conditions and want to do whatever I can to help.

“The more books I sell, the more money I can donate to this wonderful charity.”

During his working life, Mr Harris enjoyed the rivalry between Greater Anglia’s Suffolk and Norfolk depots, Ipswich and “that place north of Diss”, as he calls Norwich.

The author revealed that some of the novel’s threads are based on his personal experience, while other parts are completely fictitious.

His character moves from London and settles in the Suffolk countryside as he has to build a new life after an explosive turn of events.

Suffolk’s Last Cold War Victim cover - Credit: EACH

The grandfather-of-two said: “Suffolk’s Last Cold War Victim is my first book, but it could hopefully lead to more, depending on how successful it is.”

Mr Harris said that his dream is to turn the book that is billed as a “thriller, mystery, whodunnit”, into a drama or film one day.

He said: “That would be incredible – the icing on the cake – and, needless to say, any royalties or profits in that respect would also benefit my two chosen charities.”