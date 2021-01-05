Published: 4:48 PM January 5, 2021

Trinity Park will be the location of one of 13 vaccination hubs due to open in Suffolk next week. - Credit: Archant

Trinity Park Ipswich is set to be the location of one of 13 vaccination hubs opening in Suffolk next week.

It is understood that the Ipswich location will be used as a centre for those in the four most vulnerable groups to receive a vaccination over the coming weeks.

Four of the centres will be located in West Suffolk and nine in Ipswich and East Suffolk, it is believed.

It is also understood that the sites will start vaccinating those offered an appointment by the NHS on Monday, January 11.

The government's vaccination program is building momentum with the first Oxford AstraZeneca jab given out in England yesterday.

You may also want to watch:

During his announcement yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that "with a fair wind in our sails" the government hopes to have vaccinated all of the people in the four top priority groups by mid-February.

He said: "That means vaccinating all residents in a care home for older adults and their carers, everyone over the age of 70, all frontline health and social care workers, and everyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable.

"If we succeed in vaccinating all those groups, we will have removed huge numbers of people from the path of the virus."

It was also announced yesterday that Suffolk would ensure those taking the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination would get a second dose in three weeks, not 12 weeks as advised by the government.

In advance of the new vaccine centres opening, the NHS are continuing to ask patients not to call GP surgeries and other primary care providers about the vaccine.

Medical officials say you will be contacted when it is your turn and asked for patience.