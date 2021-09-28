Period project workshops set for October
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
An Ipswich businesswoman's vision to support vulnerable women through a series of period workshops will begin next month.
Maria Igwebuike, 25, and the owner of sustainable lingerie business Maria Callisto, created the Trinity Project to raise awareness of period poverty and break down the stigma attached to menstruation.
During August, Maria set up a £4,000 Crowdfunder to raise money in order to run period workshops for vulnerable women in Suffolk.
Both workshops will take place at the Ipswich & Suffolk Club, in Northgate Street, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
The first of the workshops will be held on October 4 and will teach women the science behind mensuration and debunk period myths.
The second workshop will be a safe space for women to talk about periods.
You may also want to watch:
They can also learn yoga exercises to help reduce bloating and cramps. This workshop will take place on October 11.
For more information on the workshops email hello@mariacallisto.com
Most Read
- 1 'Outstanding' former Ipswich teachers leave £2million to charities in will
- 2 Police release CCTV after wallet stolen from Aldi store in Ipswich
- 3 Woman's bank cards used minutes after being stolen in supermarket car park
- 4 Aldi looking for new site in north east Ipswich
- 5 Covid rules reintroduced at Ipswich school after cases surge
- 6 'I want to train as HGV driver but there are so many delays'
- 7 Town sign 6ft 5ins striker as Nsiala, Jackson and Barry all start for U23s
- 8 Ipswich man denies multiple rape offences as trial begins
- 9 New Starbucks coffee shop planned for Ipswich town centre
- 10 Ipswich man led police on 55 mile chase at 120mph