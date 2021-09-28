Period project workshops set for October

Published: 10:50 AM September 28, 2021

Maria Igwebuike, owner of lingerie business, Maria Callisto, has set up the Trinity Project to raise awareness of issues surrounding menstruation - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An Ipswich businesswoman's vision to support vulnerable women through a series of period workshops will begin next month.

Maria Igwebuike, 25, and the owner of sustainable lingerie business Maria Callisto, created the Trinity Project to raise awareness of period poverty and break down the stigma attached to menstruation.

During August, Maria set up a £4,000 Crowdfunder to raise money in order to run period workshops for vulnerable women in Suffolk.

Both workshops will take place at the Ipswich & Suffolk Club, in Northgate Street, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The first of the workshops will be held on October 4 and will teach women the science behind mensuration and debunk period myths.

The second workshop will be a safe space for women to talk about periods.

They can also learn yoga exercises to help reduce bloating and cramps. This workshop will take place on October 11.

For more information on the workshops email hello@mariacallisto.com