Saving a life brings 'soulmates' Lisa and Carl together

Lisa and Carl rekindled their friendship after an article was published in the EADT on how Lisa saved Terry Hunt's (former EADT editor) life and Carl saw the article.

Saving a life in 2018 led a CPR instructor to her soulmate - and they married at Christchurch Mansion yesterday.

When Lisa Perry decided to walk to work instead of drive on May 14, 2018, she didn't know that it was a morning that would shape the rest of her life.

That seemingly simple decision meant she was walking along Carr Street when Terry Hunt, former editor of the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times, suffered a cardiac arrest, meaning she was able to administer chest compressions.

The story of how she helped to save his life was in the news for weeks afterwards - and was spotted by someone who had attended one of her CPR courses.

Carl Wright and Lisa Perry on their wedding day

Carl Wright sent her a message, congratulating her on saving Terry's life, and reached out a few more times when Lisa appeared in the paper again, presented with awards for her heroics.

Yesterday, February 22, the two tied the knot, with Lisa saying that "fate had intervened somewhere" to bring them together again.

She said: "That day not only changed Terry's life but mine and Carl's too.

"Out of something quite traumatic came something good.

"Carl saw my photograph in the paper after the incident and sent a 'well done' message.

The couple married at Christchurch Mansion

"But then because of the awards I was given the photographs and story was run a few more times and every time he saw it, he would reach out again.

"But it wasn't until I was in town one day, picking up a book order, and I saw him in the shop. I didn't recognise him at first, but I knew there was something familiar.

"As soon as I realised, we chatted and things went from there."

The couple's first date was February 22, hence the choice of wedding date, and they were holding out hope that the storms would have blown through before the big day.

Lisa described Carl as her soulmate and said fate had intervened to bring them together again

Lisa added: "It's going to be a good day no matter the weather. We are soulmates - my Mr Wright.

"It's so strange to think that without Terry we wouldn't have met again.

"I never thought I'd use my CPR and defibrillator skills to change my life."

Mr Hunt, who attended the wedding, said: "I'm absolutely thrilled for Lisa and Carl.

"Over the last four years, I have enjoyed so many precious times with family and friends which I simply wouldn't have experienced if it hadn't been for the quick-thinking and life-saving skills of Lisa and the paramedics who worked with her.

"It's a real quirk of fate that a story which began with a brush with death has led to such a happy event. Huge congratulations to Lisa and Carl, and I wish them many happy years together."