When will the latest coronavirus tiers be announced?

Published: 3:11 PM December 16, 2020

Matt Hancock is expected to make an announcement on tiers at the "earliest opportunity" - Credit: Archant

Anticipation continues to grow over which tier Suffolk will find itself in after the government completes its review of current coronavirus restrictions.

West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock is to meet with fellow ministers this afternoon to decide which areas of the country would be placed under either of the three restrictions.

Currently, the whole of Suffolk is placed under Tier 2 or "High" restrictions, having previously been in the lowest Tier 1 before the second national coronavirus lockdown.

Concerns have been raised however that Ipswich could find itself placed in Tier 3 or "Very High" restrictions as the seven-day infection rate in the borough has continued to rise above above the national average.

The concerns come after an emergency announcement by Matt Hancock in parliament on Monday, in which parts of Essex were placed under Tier 3 restrictions, signalling an end to the government's previous approach of placing entire counties into the same tier.

It is unlikely the entire county would be placed under such restrictions, however, with parts of the county – notably Mid Suffolk and West Suffolk – continuing to be among the lowest 30 local authority areas in England for their infection rates.

A Department of Health spokeswoman said an announcement will be made at the "earliest opportunity" following the end of talks in Whitehall.

It is understood, however, that it is unlikely that a formal announcement will be made today.