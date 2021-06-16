'Kind and loving' husband-to-be dies of lymphoma aged 27
- Credit: Molly Patchett
A 27-year-old engineer from Woodbridge, described by his soulmate and wife-to-be as "the most wonderful and funny person", has tragically died from lymphoma.
Tom Marjoram's friends and family will be climbing Scafell Pike in his memory in August, to raise vital funds for Cancer Research and develop future cancer treatments.
"He was my soulmate," said his fiancée Molly Patchett, 26.
"He was the most loving, kind-hearted and funny person I knew. He was the most wonderful person.
"Everyone you would speak to would say he was so easy to get along with and he was just so funny. He was such a genuine person, and he would've done anything for anyone.
Tom was diagnosed with lymphoma, cancer of the lymphatic system, back in August of 2019 after visiting his GP as he "wasn't feeling himself".
Molly said Tom's diagnosis was a huge shock, after only noticing a slight change in his appetite and some weight loss.
"It was devastating and such a shock," said Molly, a student veterinary nurse.
Most Read
- 1 Tim Hortons restaurant in Ipswich given green light
- 2 Man left with three broken ribs after assault by group of men in Ipswich town centre
- 3 Ipswich man wanted for theft and fraud offences
- 4 Body of man, 22, found in River Orwell
- 5 'Very traumatic' – Catalytic converter thieves threaten family
- 6 Boss blames furlough scheme for hiring woes
- 7 Ipswich man admits downloading indecent images of children
- 8 Ipswich has lowest Covid-19 rate in England, new figures show
- 9 Woman thought partner was going to kill her during row, court hears
- 10 Injured cyclist 'stable' in hospital after Ipswich road collision
The pair met at Farlingaye High School, where they became friends before dating. They lived together in Kesgrave, and Tom proposed in May last year while they were out on one of their favourite walks along the stunning River Deben.
They were due to get married at Glemham Hall in May next year.
Tom, a huge Ipswich Town and Man United fan who also loved fishing and playing golf, studied to become an engineer at Suffolk New College after leaving school.
He worked at Notcutts, Next, Ransomes Jacobsen Ltd and more recently as an electrician at Kocurex Excavators Ltd.
Molly said they loved holidaying together, experiencing trips to Italy and Mexico, along with spa weekends here in the UK.
They also enjoyed walking together, something which they did lots more of during Covid, spending months shielding during the height of the pandemic.
Molly said she was "very grateful" for the time they spent together during lockdown, as it's time they may not have had otherwise.
"Even if it was just sitting at home or going on little walks, it was still time I got to spend with him and make memories."
Tom had a number of treatments after his diagnosis, each unsuccessful. He was on his last possible treatment at the beginning of the year, when he began to deteriorate quickly.
He was taken to hospital in the early hours of February 25 and died shortly after with his family around him.
Tom leaves behind his parents Steve and Cathy, two older sisters Jess and Becky, and a host of close friends and family.
In memory of Tom, Molly, his dad Steve and his best friends Ryan, Bayley, Willis, Rory, Mahdi, Joe and Phil (who call themselves The Mincers) will be climbing Scafell Pike on August 10.
Molly said: "Tom and his dad have done Snowdon and Ben Nevis, and Scafell Pike was going to be next on their list.
"We want to raise as much money as possible as Tom went through so many trials, and I sometimes think if it wasn't for them would we have had him for as long as we did?
"It is so important that we try and find treatments that work."
They have already raised more than £3,000 and hope this will continue growing.