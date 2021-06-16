Published: 11:00 AM June 16, 2021

Tom Marjoram, 27, was due to marry his fiancée Molly Patchett, 26, in May next year. The couple met at Farlingaye High School and had been together for the last six years. - Credit: Molly Patchett

A 27-year-old engineer from Woodbridge, described by his soulmate and wife-to-be as "the most wonderful and funny person", has tragically died from lymphoma.

Tom Marjoram's friends and family will be climbing Scafell Pike in his memory in August, to raise vital funds for Cancer Research and develop future cancer treatments.

"He was my soulmate," said his fiancée Molly Patchett, 26.

"He was the most loving, kind-hearted and funny person I knew. He was the most wonderful person.

Tom Marjoram, aged 27, was described by his fiancée Molly Patchett as "kind-hearted and loving" following his tragic death. - Credit: Molly Patchett

"Everyone you would speak to would say he was so easy to get along with and he was just so funny. He was such a genuine person, and he would've done anything for anyone.

Tom was diagnosed with lymphoma, cancer of the lymphatic system, back in August of 2019 after visiting his GP as he "wasn't feeling himself".

Molly said Tom's diagnosis was a huge shock, after only noticing a slight change in his appetite and some weight loss.

"It was devastating and such a shock," said Molly, a student veterinary nurse.

Tom Marjoram, aged 27, loved going on holidays, walks, playing football and fishing. - Credit: Molly Patchett

The pair met at Farlingaye High School, where they became friends before dating. They lived together in Kesgrave, and Tom proposed in May last year while they were out on one of their favourite walks along the stunning River Deben.

They were due to get married at Glemham Hall in May next year.

Tom, a huge Ipswich Town and Man United fan who also loved fishing and playing golf, studied to become an engineer at Suffolk New College after leaving school.

He worked at Notcutts, Next, Ransomes Jacobsen Ltd and more recently as an electrician at Kocurex Excavators Ltd.

Tom pictured with his dad Steve, who he climbed Snowdon and Ben Nevis with. - Credit: Marjoram family

Molly said they loved holidaying together, experiencing trips to Italy and Mexico, along with spa weekends here in the UK.

They also enjoyed walking together, something which they did lots more of during Covid, spending months shielding during the height of the pandemic.

Molly said she was "very grateful" for the time they spent together during lockdown, as it's time they may not have had otherwise.

"Even if it was just sitting at home or going on little walks, it was still time I got to spend with him and make memories."

Tom pictured with his friends, who will be climbing Scafell Pike in August in his memory. - Credit: Supplied by family

Tom had a number of treatments after his diagnosis, each unsuccessful. He was on his last possible treatment at the beginning of the year, when he began to deteriorate quickly.

He was taken to hospital in the early hours of February 25 and died shortly after with his family around him.

Tom leaves behind his parents Steve and Cathy, two older sisters Jess and Becky, and a host of close friends and family.

Molly Patchett, lost her partner Tom Marjoram through cancer in February. She is doing a sponsored walk up Scafell Pike in August with Tom's dad, Steve Marjoram and a group of Tom's friends. (Molly and Steve pictured) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

In memory of Tom, Molly, his dad Steve and his best friends Ryan, Bayley, Willis, Rory, Mahdi, Joe and Phil (who call themselves The Mincers) will be climbing Scafell Pike on August 10.

Molly said: "Tom and his dad have done Snowdon and Ben Nevis, and Scafell Pike was going to be next on their list.

"We want to raise as much money as possible as Tom went through so many trials, and I sometimes think if it wasn't for them would we have had him for as long as we did?

"It is so important that we try and find treatments that work."

Molly Patchett lost her partner Tom Marjoram through cancer in February. She is doing a sponsored walk up Scafell Pike in August with Tom's dad, Steve Marjoram and a group of Tom's friends in his memory. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

They have already raised more than £3,000 and hope this will continue growing.

You can donate here.