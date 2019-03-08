Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 33°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

"Knock on" rail disruptions expected tomorrow due to heatwave

PUBLISHED: 16:06 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:06 25 July 2019

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

The hot weather has caused major delays on the rails today - but Greater Anglia has confirmed service will be better tomorrow.

Temperatures in Suffolk have hit the 34C mark, just a few degrees shy of the 2013 record of 37.3C.

Almost 300 train services were cancelled across the Greater Anglia network due to the heat, potentially causing problems for holidaygoers after the schools broke up for summer.

Greater Anglia advised its users not to travel, saying all tickets will be valid on tomorrow's services.

The train cancellations come amid fears that rail may buckle in the soaring temperatures, which would cause further disruption when they are repaired.

Martin Moran, commercial and customer service director, said: "It's impossible to run our usual services if trains have to go at such a reduced speed, so we are asking people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

"Reducing the service for one day is preferable to disruption that a buckled rail could cause which would be longer, unplanned and even more inconvenient for customers"

Because rails are made of steel, they expend in the heat, with some rails in direct sunshine reaching temperatures 20C higher than the air temperature.

If a rail gets too hot it can curve, which is known as 'buckling', which can be dangerous if carrying a train at full speed.

You may also want to watch:

To combat this Network Rail have been monitoring the tracks to see which sections are at risk of buckling and have reduced the speed on the lines to 60mph so trains exert less force on the rails.

However some argue that more could be done to limit the disruption caused during a heatwave.

Richard Holland, vice-chairman of the Felixstowe Rail Users group, said: "If they can get a man on the moon 50 years ago, why can't they get the rails open when there's a bit of hot weather. "They have just spent £60 million to improve Felixstowe's line with duelling and new signalling which was great news.

"But then when the sun comes out it all grinds to a halt.

"It is almost unbelievable in this day and age."

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said disruption on the rail lines would continue tomorrow, a knock on effect from today's delays and the continuation of Network Rail speed restrictions, however it would not be on the same scale.

She said: "It won't be as much disruption tomorrow as there has been today, but we still will have some disruption.

"That will be because there will be a speed restriction until tomorrow so some services will take a few extra minutes to get there.

"There will also be some knock-on delays from Thursday's residual trains.

"Today we ran a complete reduced service, tomorrow should have much less disruption."

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Listed Ipswich property owner hit with £40k bill for banned alterations

Nelson House in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Listed Ipswich property owner hit with £40k bill for banned alterations

Nelson House in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Drivers call parking enforcement ‘predatory’ – as wardens group up over safety fears

Levent Caglayan contested the parking charge outside his shop Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Train cancellations and hospital preparations...Suffolk’s hottest day is here

Stacey Howlett with her grandson Teddy Knight enjoying the heatwave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nearly 300 trains cancelled due to heat

Almost 300 Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled due to the heatwave Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Remember 2003, the last time heat records in Suffolk were broken?

It was Felixstowe Carnival weekend when the current temperature record was set for Suffolk in August 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘Check on people in this heat’ words of wisdom from kind neighbour

People are being urged to check up on their friends and neighbours in the heatwave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists