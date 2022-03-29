News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich hospice 'so proud' to receive High Sheriff award

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM March 29, 2022
Paul Whittingham (left), Ashtons Legal, with Judi Newman, hospice chief executive, and Edward Creasy, High Sheriff of Suffolk

Paul Whittingham (left), from sponsors Ashtons Legal, with Judi Newman, hospice chief executive, and Edward Creasy, High Sheriff of Suffolk - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Staff at an Ipswich hospice have expressed their pride at being named joint winners of the High Sheriff of Suffolk's group of the year award. 

St Elizabeth Hospice, in Foxhall Road, was announced as joint winners, alongside the Kernos Centre and Storehouse Foodbank in Sudbury, on March 16. 

Held annually, the High Sheriff Awards celebrate the volunteers, charities and community groups of Suffolk.

The group of the year award recognises groups who have supported their communities and implemented sustainable plans to improve the lives of those less fortunate living in the local area, through the delivery of their services.

Staff from St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich are presented with their award

Staff from St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich are presented with their award - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Verity Jolly, director of patient services at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are so proud to receive this award, which is a great recognition of the fantastic hard work all the hospice staff, volunteers and supporters put in to make St Elizabeth Hospice what it is.”

High Sheriff of Suffolk, Edward Creasy said: “The hospice has done an outstanding job in very difficult circumstances over the last two years while increasing the support so necessary for patients and families alike. They thoroughly deserve this award.”

Ipswich News
Sudbury News

