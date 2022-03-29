Ipswich hospice 'so proud' to receive High Sheriff award

Paul Whittingham (left), from sponsors Ashtons Legal, with Judi Newman, hospice chief executive, and Edward Creasy, High Sheriff of Suffolk - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Staff at an Ipswich hospice have expressed their pride at being named joint winners of the High Sheriff of Suffolk's group of the year award.

St Elizabeth Hospice, in Foxhall Road, was announced as joint winners, alongside the Kernos Centre and Storehouse Foodbank in Sudbury, on March 16.

Held annually, the High Sheriff Awards celebrate the volunteers, charities and community groups of Suffolk.

The group of the year award recognises groups who have supported their communities and implemented sustainable plans to improve the lives of those less fortunate living in the local area, through the delivery of their services.

Verity Jolly, director of patient services at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are so proud to receive this award, which is a great recognition of the fantastic hard work all the hospice staff, volunteers and supporters put in to make St Elizabeth Hospice what it is.”

High Sheriff of Suffolk, Edward Creasy said: “The hospice has done an outstanding job in very difficult circumstances over the last two years while increasing the support so necessary for patients and families alike. They thoroughly deserve this award.”