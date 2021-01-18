We are not amoo-sed! Grumpy-looking Highand cows pictured in the snow
- Credit: John Boyle
These moo-dy Highland cows don’t look like they are too pleased to see snow – after being snapped in chilly temperatures at Alton Water.
Wildlife photographer John Boyle had planned to fly to Poland this week to photograph European bison in the snow.
With the third national coronavirus lockdown, that trip was obviously cancelled – but an unexpected alternative presented itself when much of Suffolk saw a covering of the white stuff on Saturday.
Heading out for his daily exercise at Alton Water, which is near his home, Mr Boyle’s images appear to show the cows none too pleased as the cold temperatures and wet weather left them a little soggy.
They didn’t have to endure it for too long, however – temperatures rose to around 5C and much of the snow began to melt.
Elsewhere in Suffolk, children enjoyed sledging on the slopes in parks and gardens and managed to build some impressive snowmen.
Mr Boyle has photographed many wonderful nature sights around Suffolk, including birds going in for the kills at Lackford Lakes and mad March hares in the spring.
