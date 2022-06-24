Homeless charity's van repaired in 24 hours thanks to community donations

A Suffolk homeless charity have been donated £1,000 to repair their van after their tyres were slashed. - Credit: Emmaus Suffolk

A Suffolk homeless charity has received a £1,000 gift to repair its van after all six tyres were slashed.

Emmaus Suffolk uses the van to generate income to provide services for those across the county who are vulnerable, socially isolated, long-term unemployed or at risk of homelessness.

The East of England Co-op has supported the charity by donating £1,000 to help with repairs following the vandalism overnight on Wednesday, June 22, and lost income while the van was out of action.

Kat Reading, the East of England Co-op community development manager, said: "Being a co-operative is all about supporting the local community and we are glad to have been able to offer support to Emmaus after this horrible incident."

Two other local businesses, John Grose and Dave Chapman Ltd have also stepped in to support the homeless charity.

Emmaus Suffolk chief executive Claire Staddon said: "We have been staggered at the generosity of our local community and are so grateful to everyone who has helped us to get the van back in action in 24 hours."