Homeless man jailed for ‘prolific’ bad behaviour

PUBLISHED: 16:47 28 February 2019

Christopher Banks, of no fixed address, has been jailed for anti-social behaviour offences Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Christopher Banks, of no fixed address, has been jailed for anti-social behaviour offences Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

A 58-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 weeks in prison after admitting to a string of aggressive behaviours – including verbally abusing an elderly man.

Christopher Banks, of no fixed address, will spend just over two months behind bars after pleading guilty to a series of anti-social behaviour offences in Sudbury.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 27, Banks admitted to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear – relating to an incident when he was aggressive towards an elderly man in Market Hill – and failing to comply with a community protection notice.

He was issued with the notice on Saturday, February 9, prohibiting him from begging for money in Sudbury and from acting in a manner that causes alarm, harassment or distress, including using foul and abusive language in a public place.

Banks also breached a suspended sentence order and was consequently given a total of 10 weeks’ imprisonment.

PC Ryan Butters, of the Sudbury Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “A Community Protection Notice is given to those who repeatedly cause nuisance or disorder in the community.

“Banks has been offered specialist support from the many services available to him across our region, but he refuses to engage with them. His actions and his unreasonable behaviour have been prolific in Sudbury and have affected local businesses, their staff and members of the public.

“We hope this result reassures the local community that we are taking action against individuals who persistently engage in anti-social behaviour.”

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

