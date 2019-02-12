Homeless man jailed for ‘prolific’ bad behaviour

A 58-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 weeks in prison after admitting to a string of aggressive behaviours – including verbally abusing an elderly man.

Christopher Banks, of no fixed address, will spend just over two months behind bars after pleading guilty to a series of anti-social behaviour offences in Sudbury.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 27, Banks admitted to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear – relating to an incident when he was aggressive towards an elderly man in Market Hill – and failing to comply with a community protection notice.

He was issued with the notice on Saturday, February 9, prohibiting him from begging for money in Sudbury and from acting in a manner that causes alarm, harassment or distress, including using foul and abusive language in a public place.

Banks also breached a suspended sentence order and was consequently given a total of 10 weeks’ imprisonment.

PC Ryan Butters, of the Sudbury Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “A Community Protection Notice is given to those who repeatedly cause nuisance or disorder in the community.

“Banks has been offered specialist support from the many services available to him across our region, but he refuses to engage with them. His actions and his unreasonable behaviour have been prolific in Sudbury and have affected local businesses, their staff and members of the public.

“We hope this result reassures the local community that we are taking action against individuals who persistently engage in anti-social behaviour.”