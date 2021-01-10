Ipswich night shelter given £500 by housebuilder's homeless charity

Published: 9:15 AM January 10, 2021

An Ipswich night shelter was given £500 to help provide food and warmth for homeless people during the cold winter season.

Ipswich Winter Night Shelter has moved to new accommodation at the former Queen's Head pub for its 2020/21 season.

The shelter - supported by the town's churches - has run for many years not only to give homeless people somewhere warm to stay and a hot meal, but also work with guests on long-term solutions to fix their plight.

The night shelter's task this winter has been complicated by the coronavirus crisis, with the five private bedrooms built at the new site coming with their own en-suite bathroom to ensure guests can self-isolate if they do catch Covid-19.

However Hopestead, a charity set up by Flagship Housing Group to help eradicate homelessness in the region, gave the night shelter £500 after holding collections in areas such as Woodbridge, Mildenhall and Bury St Edmunds.

A representative of Ipswich Winter Night Shelter said: “Thank you so much for all you have done to support us."

Marie-Claire Delbrouque, managing director of Hopestead, said: “Last year was challenging for all of us and we have been absolutely thrilled and moved by the generosity and kindness of everyone who has donated to our campaign.

"I can assure you that every donation makes a real difference.

“This campaign is just one step towards achieving our overall goal of ending homelessness in the East of England.

"Now more than ever, there is a vital need to work together with like-minded partners to achieve this.”

For more information, visit Hopestead's website www.hopestead.org