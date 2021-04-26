News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Firefighters called to Ipswich solar panel fire

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 10:29 AM April 26, 2021    Updated: 12:11 PM April 26, 2021
Four fire crews were called to the fire in the Whitton area of Ipswich

Four fire crews were called to an Ipswich cul-de-sac after a sonar panel control unit caught fire in the loft of a house.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire in Keats Crescent, off Spenser Road, at 9.30am today (Monday, April 26).

Crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Holbrook were alerted to the blaze.

The fire was contained in the loft of the two-storey house and was caused by an electrical fault in the control panel of the solar panels.

Station manager Mark Walker said: "We were called to a fire in the loft which started from the control panel of the solar panels.

"It was an electrical fire and we had to use an aerial ladder.

"Smoke was peculating from the roof but fortunately crews managed to extinguish the fire before it spread to the roof itself."

No-one was injured as a result of the fire, which was extinguished shortly after 11am.

Twenty crews have also been called to the scene of a major roof fire at a thatched property in Thwaite, which started earlier in the morning. 

