Approval given for 41 retirement flats in Martlesham Heath

Plans to build 41 retirement living flats on a private car park and land off Eagle Way, Martlesham Heath, have been granted.

McCarthy Stone, a leading developer and manager of retirement communities, submitted the application to East Suffolk District Council in July - having had a previous application refused the month before.

The loss of parking was a concern for the parish council and planning committee, but developers have committed to provide a public car park for Martlesham parish council as a "significant long-term asset for the village".

The replacement car park will be gifted to the parish council as soon as the development is complete - Credit: McCarthy Stone

The development will deliver 41 retirement living flats for people aged 60 and over. A mixture of one and two-bedroom units, with landscaped gardens and communal facilities including residents' lounge and mobility scooter charging.

During the construction process, parking around The Square will be stopped - but the replacement car park will be gifted to the parish council as soon as the development is complete.

Matt Wills, divisional managing director at McCarthy Stone, said: "We are delighted that our plans to deliver much-needed retirement accommodation in Martlesham Heath have been approved. We know there is a real need for this kind of specialist housing supported by the fact that several residents have already expressed an interest in purchasing an apartment.

"We would like to thank local stakeholders and residents for their input and feedback throughout the planning process and we look forward to being part of the community."