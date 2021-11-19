News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Housing

Approval given for 41 retirement flats in Martlesham Heath

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 10:49 AM November 19, 2021
Approval has been given for 41 retirement flats in Martlesham

Artistic impression of approved McCarthy Stone development in Martlesham Heath - Credit: McCarthy Stone

Plans to build 41 retirement living flats on a private car park and land off Eagle Way, Martlesham Heath, have been granted. 

McCarthy Stone, a leading developer and manager of retirement communities, submitted the application to East Suffolk District Council in July - having had a previous application refused the month before

The loss of parking was a concern for the parish council and planning committee, but developers have committed to provide a public car park for Martlesham parish council as a "significant long-term asset for the village". 

Site Plan for McCarthy Stone's approved development in Martlesham Heath

The replacement car park will be gifted to the parish council as soon as the development is complete - Credit: McCarthy Stone

The development will deliver 41 retirement living flats for people aged 60 and over. A mixture of one and two-bedroom units, with landscaped gardens and communal facilities including residents' lounge and mobility scooter charging. 

During the construction process, parking around The Square will be stopped - but the replacement car park will be gifted to the parish council as soon as the development is complete. 

Matt Wills, divisional managing director at McCarthy Stone, said: "We are delighted that our plans to deliver much-needed retirement accommodation in Martlesham Heath have been approved. We know there is a real need for this kind of specialist housing supported by the fact that several residents have already expressed an interest in purchasing an apartment. 

"We would like to thank local stakeholders and residents for their input and feedback throughout the planning process and we look forward to being part of the community." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Overturned lorry closes A14 between Felixstowe and Ipswich
  2. 2 Man arrested after police pursuit in Ipswich ends with car fire
  3. 3 First look at £400,000 refurbishment works at Ipswich Harvester
  1. 4 New store House of Tweed opens for Christmas in Ipswich town centre
  2. 5 Ipswich town centre lit up for late-night Christmas shopping over the years
  3. 6 Uproar at Ipswich Council meeting as Tory leader storms out
  4. 7 Police concerned for welfare of missing 39-year-old man
  5. 8 Repair hub comes to Martlesham
  6. 9 Off duty officer diffused Christmas Day axe row
  7. 10 Ipswich council chiefs hope Tolly sale will lead to restoration
East Suffolk Council
Retirement
Martlesham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Crown Court

Father and son who admitted indecent images are spared jail

Jane Hunt

person
The collision happened on the A14 at the Copdock Interchange, outside of Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Motorist taken to hospital after four-vehicle collision on A14 near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A 21-year-old man has been charged with burgalry after an incident in Anchor Street in Ipswich. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live News

Teenage girl kissed and touched by drunk man in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Tolly Cobbold brewery

Ipswich Waterfront

Fire-hit Tolly Cobbold brewery site sold at auction

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon