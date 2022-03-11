Apple growing heritage honoured on 190-home development

A family-run apple orchard has been the inspiration for the name of a 190-home development on the edge of Ipswich.

The Ridley's Orchard development in Whitton was officially launched at the end of January, but the first homes have now been released for sale by Bellway.

Construction at the 25-acre site off Old Norwich Road began last summer, with its name chosen in honour of the Ridley family's apple orchards that were founded on land in the area.

In total, 123 homes will be sold on the open market and 67 will be available for rent or shared ownership agreements.

Public open space and a children's play area also feature in the development.

Showhomes to showcase the properties are due to open to the public in April.

Jenny Walker, sales director at Bellway Essex, said: "Following the excellent progress made by our construction team on site, we are now pleased to be in a position to welcome visitors to Ridley's Orchard and make the first selection of homes available to purchase.

"The naming of the site pays homage to Whitton's apple-growing heritage and reflects our commitment to creating developments which are in keeping with the character of the local area.

"Having worked closely with the local authority throughout the planning process, we are confident that Ridley's Orchard will be a high-quality addition to this part of Ipswich.

"We had already received a tremendous amount of interest in the development prior to the launch, with a large number of potential buyers registering for updates.

"The launch event was very well attended and we expect interest will grow even further when we open our showhome in the coming weeks.

"The initial feedback we are receiving from prospective purchasers is that they like the fact the development is on the edge of Ipswich close to open countryside while still being only two miles from the town centre. The easy access to the A14 also makes it a particularly good option for commuters."

The first selection of homes available at Ridley's Orchard include a range of three and four-bedroom houses, with prices starting from £298,995.