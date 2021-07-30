First houses on Wherstead development go on the market
Homes on a site near Ipswich currently under construction have gone on the market.
The homes on Bourne View, in Wherstead, have been listed for sale before their completion – with 10 of the 75 having already been snapped up.
All two-bed homes have already been sold, with prices for the remaining three or four-bed houses starting at £319,995.
Of the remaining 65, 26 have been allocated for affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.
Jenny Walker, Sales Director for Bellway Essex, said: “We’ve received a significant number of enquiries from buyers which has already translated into 10 sales, including all our two-bedroom homes released for sale in the initial selection, and we expect interest levels will continue to rise ahead of the on-site launch this autumn.
“With construction work progressing on site, we are looking forward to welcoming visitors to Bourne View this autumn and handing over the keys to our first residents later this year.”
