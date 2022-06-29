Aging gas main replacement works begin around Ipswich

Cadent says the essential works to gas mains in Ipswich will keep energy flowing for another 80 years. - Credit: Archant

A major overhaul of replacing aging gas mains is underway across Ipswich to keep energy flowing for the next eight decades.

The works carried out by Cadent have already started and are going to run in Ipswich throughout 2022 and 2023.

The gas distribution company has planned a number of projects in the town to replace aging gas mains with new plastic pipes.

The works may cause disruption to motorists while road and lane closures are in place, while homes may experience their gas cut-off at times.

Advanced notice will be given, including road signs and letters to nearby residents and businesses.

Mark Briggs, the head of investment planning at Cadent for the East of England, said: “These projects will help ensure our gas network keeps the local community in Ipswich connected to safe and reliable gas supplies for decades to come.

“We’re working closely with local authorities to deliver the projects with as little disruption as possible, helping to keep traffic moving by minimising road and lane closures as much as we can.

“This is essential work to upgrade gas mains and keep energy flowing for at least another 80 years.”

Works are already taking place in several streets, including Churchill Avenue and Chartwell Close.

Three-way traffic lights will be installed on Valley Road at the junction of Westerfield roundabout for approximately three weeks as the works have already started there.

The Cadent team will also be replacing gas mains on Valley Road and Colchester Road from next week, with two-way traffic lights on Valley Road and Colchester Road.

Wherever possible, the new pipes will be inserted into the old gas mains, which reduces the need for large excavations.

However, some of the work will require trenches to be dug due to the size of the gas mains that need to be installed.

Aging gas service pipes supplying individual properties will also need to be replaced.

To carry out works, engineers will need to switch off the gas supply to affected properties for approximately 12 hours.

Residents are reminded that they should ask to see the official identification before allowing engineers access to their property to carry out works.

If you smell gas during this work, nearby or anywhere, always ring the national gas emergency service immediately, day or night, on 0800 111 999*.