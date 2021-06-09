Village home plans withdrawn after 'overdevelopment' fears

Published: 7:30 AM June 9, 2021

The proposed site of the homes in Creeting St Mary, near Needham Market - Credit: Google Earth

A bid to build 18 homes near the A14 in Creeting St Mary has been shelved after community leaders raised concerns of "overdevelopment" in the village.

J Breheny Contractors Ltd submitted the proposals for the development, on land currently used as a builders' yard in Flordon Road, to Mid Suffolk District Council in March.

Planning permission for another 52 homes adjacent to the land has already been granted to the developer.

Latest planning documents argued that the 18 homes would not cause a significant impact on the road network in the village and surrounding area.

J Breheny Contractors said in its application: "The site is close to the A14, and provides good transport links and avoids new and additional traffic through the high street in Needham Market."

Creeting St Mary Parish Council disagreed in its response to the application and said the development should not be approved.

You may also want to watch:

The council cited the previous permission given for two developments of 52 and 43 homes in the village, which was "a concerning overdevelopment issue".

Adding another 18 properties would "overwhelm an already insufficient infrastructure", the council argued.

Community leaders also raised concerns about the suitability of Flordon Road, the proposed footpath connecting the village to the homes and the number of parking spaces that would be required.

The proposals were withdrawn from Mid Suffolk's planning portal this week.