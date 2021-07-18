See inside these luxury Ipswich Grade II listed apartments being sold for £1million

Published: 7:30 AM July 18, 2021

9-11 Museum Street, Ipswich, has been turned into luxury apartments from offices - Credit: Dedham Grey

Grade II-listed Ipswich apartments are up for sale after being converted from estate agent offices.

A study in one of the apartments at 9-11 Museum Street, Ipswich. - Credit: Dedham Grey

The property in Museum Street, once the home to vacant offices, has now become nine one-bedroom flats.

These apartments are being auctioned for a guide price of £1.2million but could be sold for more, according to Essex agents Dedman Gray Auction.

Furniture arranged in an open plan kitchen and dining room at Museum Street - Credit: Dedham Grey

"It could potentially go higher on sale than that," Joel Smith from Dedman Gray Auction said.

Mr Smith added that offices are not so popular on the property market right now as people work increasingly from home.

"The [prospective buyer] can let the luxury apartment as they are or sell them," he said. The income generated could mean £71,500 per annum.

Some of the apartments have study rooms at 9-11 Museum Street, Ipswich. - Credit: Dedham Grey

The developers Gain Homes, he claims, have tried to keep it in keeping with the early 19th Century-style as much as possible.

A room in one of the apartments at 9-11 Museum Street, Ipswich. - Credit: Dedham Grey

"They've tried to have exposed fireplaces, exposed timbers and there are high ceilings in many of them.

A bedroom at 9-11 Museum Street, Ipswich. - Credit: Dedham Grey

"It's not fully completed."

For more search RightMove.co.uk for Museum Street.