See inside these luxury Ipswich Grade II listed apartments being sold for £1million
Grade II-listed Ipswich apartments are up for sale after being converted from estate agent offices.
The property in Museum Street, once the home to vacant offices, has now become nine one-bedroom flats.
These apartments are being auctioned for a guide price of £1.2million but could be sold for more, according to Essex agents Dedman Gray Auction.
"It could potentially go higher on sale than that," Joel Smith from Dedman Gray Auction said.
Mr Smith added that offices are not so popular on the property market right now as people work increasingly from home.
"The [prospective buyer] can let the luxury apartment as they are or sell them," he said. The income generated could mean £71,500 per annum.
The developers Gain Homes, he claims, have tried to keep it in keeping with the early 19th Century-style as much as possible.
"They've tried to have exposed fireplaces, exposed timbers and there are high ceilings in many of them.
"It's not fully completed."
