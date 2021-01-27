Published: 5:30 AM January 27, 2021

Some 2,000 homes are set to be built off Gulpher Road in Felixstowe as part of a new 'garden neighbourhood' Picture: PHIL MORLEY - Credit: Archant

The first phase of a 2000 home development in Felixstowe has been given the go-ahead.

East Suffolk Council's planning committee were asked to consider the initial 260 home development to be built on land at Gulpher Road and Candlet Road by developers Persimmon Homes as part of the North Felixstowe Garden Neighbourhood.

As well as 2,000 homes, the “garden neighbourhood” will include a new £20million sports complex, community hub and 630-place primary school.

Felixstowe Town Council had urged the initial plans be refused citing a number of concerns that had yet to be resolved including drainage and sewerage arrangements and disappointing housing design.

East Suffolk planning officers outlined during the meeting that a great deal of work had been done with Persimmon to address concerns remaining on the site and that improvements had been made.

East Suffolk councillor Mike Deacon - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mike Deacon, councillor for the adjoining ward of western Felixstowe, said he was concerned by the impact of the development on the local environment.

You may also want to watch:

"I reluctantly accept this development will eventually happen but when it does it must be to the highest possible standards that minimise the impact on our local environment," said Mr Deacon.

"Once built I think we will never see hares run across the site or stop and box or the abundance of varied bird life in the hedgerows."

Stuart McAdam, planning manager for Persimmon Homes in Suffolk, said the developers had worked with officers to make sure the development "would be an attractive addition to the town".

"A series of amendments have taken place, culminating in the plans before members," said Mr McAdam.

"Significant improvements have been made to the overall layout and design detailing."

He said that there had been changes to landscaping and parking as well as improved cycle routes and footpaths on the site.

The plans were eventually approved with the majority of the committee in favour.

Mr McAdam said that work on the homes would begin in the spring with the first properties being made later this year.

The development will be completed in around 3 1/2 years.

Other parts of the development will be brought before the council in due course.