'Referrals have doubled' - New training space for domestic abuse charity

The building was opened in 2012 as community women's centre by then BBC Radio Suffolk host Mark Murphy and former Ipswich Mayor Mary Blake. - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich domestic violence charity is opening new training premises in Felixstowe Road, with its boss saying the numbers of those needing help has doubled in recent years.

Lighthouse Women’s Aid has been supporting women, young people and children who have been affected by domestic abuse since opening its doors to the community in 1976.

Its chief executive, Sally Winston, said there has been an upswing in domestic abuse cases.

She said: “In the last four to five years, the number of referrals we’ve received has doubled, with the highest increase being in this last year."

She continued: “As Lighthouse continues to grow, it’s become essential that we have the space to expand our services, ensure that we are able to provide advice, support and therapeutic programmes to as many women, young people and children as possible, who have been affected by domestic abuse.”

The building was opened in 2012 as a community women's centre. Pictured at the time: Ipswich Mayor Mary Blake, BBC Radio Suffolk host Mark Murphy and CEO of Lighthouse Women’s Aid Sally Winston. - Credit: Archant

The building was opened in 2012 as community women's centre by then BBC Radio Suffolk host Mark Murphy and former Ipswich Mayor Mary Blake. - Credit: Archant

In August, the charity asked Ipswich Borough Council for permission to create a training space in the organisation’s former hostel at 238 Felixstowe Road, which had stood empty since 2015.

A planning statement submitted explained since the pandemic, there had been a surge in people using the organisation’s online services. It said that the site at Felixstowe Road would enable Lighthouse to consolidate its operations into one place, and would also be more accessible for disabled users.

This application has now been accepted.

Ms Winston continued: “We are delighted to be moving into our new premises at 238 Felixstowe Road Ipswich by the end of October which will combine our offices and Women’s Centre.

“Our new site will give us the space for a larger dedicated training room to deliver programmes for women, as well as a room to use as a family hub for courses for women and their children.

“As we introduced a new role of a Families & Children’s Worker earlier in the year, this work has expanded rapidly as the effects of domestic abuse on children becomes ever more apparent.

“With the help of much needed funding, we plan to continue developing the family hub including additional resources such as a bespoke sensory area.”