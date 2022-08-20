Landlord's plea for help to stop family going homeless

An Ipswich landlord has hit out at “ridiculous” housing red tape as he tries to sell a property without making his tenants homeless.

Andrew Russell, 61, from Norfolk, is selling his tenanted property in Ipswich but is trying to make sure his tenants are not left without a home as he does so.

The family from Romania who currently live in the property have applied to Ipswich Borough Council for a council home after Mr Russell gave the tenants' a Section 21 notice seeking to repossess the property.

A council spokesman said it is not a case anyone deemed homeless will get council accommodation and there is "very great demand" for the housing available.

Mr Russell, who works for the NHS, said he was concerned that he has to take the family to court as part of the eviction.

He said: “Once that happens, they [the council] can then intervene and find a house for them.

“I think that this case needs to be handled delicately and with lots of support for the family. It is just a ridiculous situation.

“In my opinion, the council has a duty of care to house this family rather than take them to court and make them homeless.

“I think situations like this should be highlighted. How can the council put a family at risk of literally being on the streets before they provide accommodation for them?”

The council said it works to stop people from becoming homeless and advises those at risk.

A spokesman said: "Homelessness is a lot wider than someone who is ‘on the street’. We accept people as homeless when a ‘Section 21 notice’ – the notice to quit served upon them - expires.

“It is not the case that anyone deemed homeless will get council accommodation and we have not said that. There is a very great demand for the limited amount of council housing available.

“The tenants can and should be in touch with our housing team and who will help them find accommodation, most probably with a private landlord.

“We work with the potentially homeless and others to help with alternative accommodation, such as private rented housing. Everyone in Priority Need who is homeless will be offered temporary accommodation if they are unable to obtain such themselves."

Mr Russell said the situation has impacted his mental health.

He added: “Where is the protective factor for me? I've got several properties that I’m trying to sell and I’m being put in a situation where I have no protection for me.”



