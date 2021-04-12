Fresh homes plan approved for Ipswich Waterfront

Published: 4:00 PM April 12, 2021

The portion of the Griffin Wharf site in Ipswich which Persimmon Homes has secured planning permission to develop for 35 homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Planning permission has been granted for a second phase of homes on Ipswich's Griffin Wharf development.

Persimmon Homes has been working for more than 15 years on plans to develop the former Ransomes & Rapier site on the west bank of the Orwell, derelict since the closure of the firm in the late 1980s.

It has already built 116 flats on the wider site, but an application to build 35 three-bedroom townhouses lodged last year has now been granted planning approval by Ipswich Borough Council.

In its latest application, Persimmon said: "The proposal better reflects the market demand and housing needs for family housing.

Persimmon has already built 116 flats on the wider Griffin Warf site - Credit: Archant

"This has resulted from the economic downtown, and the current Covid-19 situation which has seen many households reassess what their housing requirements are and search for houses with private amenity space instead of apartments."

The homes will be accessed by Bath Street and Discovery Avenue.

Plans for the wider site were first approved in 2005 for 464 homes as part of phase one. So far, 116 flats - all designated affordable - have been built from that, but an oversupply of apartments in the Waterfront area of Ipswich coupled with the recession meant further work was mothballed.

A further application for 21 three-storey properties was then approved in October 2011.

It is understood the 2005 permission survives, meaning the remaining 347 homes under that permission - 236 two-bedroom flats, 109 one-bedroom apartments and two studios - could feasibly still be built.

The Griffin Wharf site had been derelict for years before development negan - Credit: Paul Geater

A Persimmon spokesman said: "The first release of properties at Griffin Wharf has been tremendously popular with local buyers, so we are pleased to receive approval for the next phase.

“The project aims to transform and regenerate the previously neglected Ipswich Waterfront site, bringing much-needed homes and jobs to the area to support the local economy.”

It is not yet clear when work on the new plans will begin.

Work on the Ipswich tidal barrier and flood defences scheme completed in 2019 and situated close to the development has also aided development plans with better protection.