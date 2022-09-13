Ipswich man slams 'unfit for purpose' home after asbestos test
- Credit: Charles Chatfield
An Ipswich man has described his home as "unfit for purpose" after the property he and his family moved into tested positive for asbestos twice.
Charles Chatfield, 34, took up residence in a Whitland Close flat with his partner and three-year-old daughter in December 2019.
"When we moved in, we were told all works had been completed," he said.
"But it was an absolute state."
The flat, which is owned by one of the largest housing associations in the country, Sanctuary Housing, had an array of issues.
"There's water damage on the exterior which has been left for more than 18 months," said Charles.
"My ceiling in the hallway is started to collapse, there are windows that need replacing, there's a problem with mould and British Gas have told me I've got faulty electrics.
"The shower will stay on for anywhere between 30 seconds to two minutes."
Almost three years after the move, the flat also tested positive for asbestos twice.
Charles said work done to implement new heaters in the property has resulted in disturbed asbestos.
Following pressure from Ipswich MP Tom Hunt and Suffolk County Councillor Liz Harsant, the family were moved to a Premier Inn for a month.
"Sanctuary Housing paid £4,700 for me to stay there," said Charles.
"The staff were amazing but we couldn't stay in a hotel room forever.
"We checked out around two weeks ago and now I've been told it's safe for me to go back."
Charles said he returned to the flat earlier this week only to find the property was still in disrepair.
"I didn't have a choice but to move back," he said.
"But it's still unfit for purpose."
A spokesman for Sanctuary Housing said: “Work to carry out repairs at this property was due to start in August and we have apologised to Mr Chatfield for the delays experienced and compensated him for the inconvenience this has caused.
"A new date is now being agreed for later this month and we will ensure the required work is completed as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we have ensured it is safe for Mr Chatfield to return to his home.
“Our work to upgrade to gas heating systems in our properties in this area is ongoing and while we did install new storage heaters in Mr Chatfield’s home in 2020, we can reassure him that he remains part of our planned reinvestment programme.”