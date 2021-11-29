New Ipswich council houses and microhomes win awards

New homes on the former Tooks Bakery site, with solar PV on their roofs, have won awards from the Ipswich Society - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Archant

New council homes in Ipswich have won commendations at the Ipswich Society Awards.

One commendation was awarded for new housing on the former Tooks Bakery site and the other for microhomes in Armitage Place.

The awards were presented by Elizabeth Hughes, mayor of Ipswich and president of the Ipswich Society, in front of an audience of nearly 200 people.

The new social housing development at the former Tooks site, off Old Norwich Road, was built by Handford Homes, which is owned by Ipswich Borough Council.

It includes 41 council homes, with another 19 houses which are owned by Handford Homes and offered at market rent to people who can afford to pay more.

Solar panels have been included on the roofs of all the homes in the development, which was completed earlier this year. The NHS has said a new "super-surgery" for the area is due to open in spring 2024.

Colin Kreidewolf, Ipswich borough councillor and chair of Handford Homes, at the development on the former Tooks site - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Archant

The Ipswich Society's commendation said of the Tooks Bakery site: "These varied and brilliant designs, daring and thrilling realisations serve to enhance the environment, the streets and ambience of our town.

“The incorporation of the solar PVs on all roofs is a timely masterstroke which should prompt others to follow. The borough council and Handford Homes should be rightly proud.”

The eight microhomes at Armitage Place in the Whitton area have been created to help tackle homelessness in Ipswich.

The new microhomes at Armitage Place, Ipswich, which have won an award - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

The units are for local single people, who have been living in emergency and similar accommodation in the town.

An official opening, led by the mayor, was held during September, when each tenant received a book by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage.

Neil MacDonald, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for housing, said: "When we build council houses in Ipswich, we do it well and to the delight of those moving into this superior accommodation.

"So I’m very pleased that we won two awards of commendation at this year’s Ipswich Society awards.

“We won for the development of the Old Tooks Bakery site, where 60 homes were delivered this year, including 41 new council properties, and all built by council-owned Handford Homes.

Ipswich Borough Council housing spokesman Neil Macdonald with books by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, which were given to tenants of the new microhomes - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

"We also won for the development this year of eight microhomes for the formerly homeless in Armitage Place, Whitton. Well done to all working for the council, at Handford Homes and elsewhere, and who delivered these great homes.”