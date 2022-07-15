New homes go on sale at Henley Gate in Ipswich

New styles of homes have gone on sale at Crest Nicholson's Henley Gate development. - Credit: ©Paul Eccleston Arthouse Photography Ltd/ Crest Nicholson

Two new styles of homes have gone on sale at Crest Nicholson's Henley Gate development on Ipswich Garden Suburb.

Henley Gate is being built between Henley Road and the north of the East Suffolk railway line with 130 homes being built by the developer.

It is the first of the three neighbourhoods of the Ipswich Garden Suburb that will eventually provide about 3,000 homes together with new schools, community facilities, shops, and employment.

The site's three-bedroom Seaton features a living room and a separate open plan kitchen diner that provides direct access to the garden through French doors.

Split over two-storeys, the four bedroom Winkfield is designed as a home for growing families with an open-plan kitchen-diner.

Karen Coulson, sales & marketing director at Crest Nicholson Eastern, said: “In the past few years, flexible living spaces have become high priorities for homeowners, and the homes on offer at Henley Gate are perfect for a range of modern buyers looking for just that.

“Our new show homes are great examples of what you can do with a space and provide the perfect opportunity for prospective buyers to envisage themselves living at Henley Gate. We look forward to welcoming residents to this fantastic development and flourishing community.”

Prices for three and four bedroom homes start at £335,000 and £380,000 respectively.