21 new homes could be built at Ipswich Sports Club site

Plans have been unveiled to turn an Ipswich Sports Club site into 21 new homes.

The sports club sold part of its Henley Road area to developers so it could redevelop its facilities and build a new place to play hockey.

In June, Ipswich Hockey Club, part of the sports centre, opened its new all-weather pitch in Tuddenham Road.

The pitch was built ahead of the housing plans as a condition of the legal agreement as part of the planning approval given in September 2018 for 28 homes on the land.

Ipswich Covedale Developments Limited has reduced this number to 21 two-storey and three-storey homes and has included the creation of residential car parking spaces, additional sports club car parking spaces and alterations to the site access following the demolition of fencing, associated structures and a redundant synthetic turf hockey pitch.

Developer Jeremy Goddard, a director at Ipswich Covedale Developments Limited, and his partner Kevin Cattermole are both keen members of Ipswich Hockey Club.

"We want to do right by Ipswich Sports Club," Mr Goddard said in June.

Eight of the homes are planned to be four to five-bedroom detached or semi-detached, 10 are set to be three bedroom semi-detached or terraced, and three are two-bedroom semi-detached or terraced houses.

Due to the legal agreements, Ipswich Covedale Developments Limited has asked that none of the homes be classed as affordable.

A financial appraisal of the returns for the developer by Pathfinder Development Consultants recommended 21 homes with two affordable rent as the minimum point that would be financially viable for Ipswich Coverdale Developments.

Heat pumps and PV panels are also likely to be installed so 15% of the site’s energy consumption can come from renewable sources.

A total of 16 parking spaces for the homes could also be enjoyed by club members and guests for specific events.

Another 16 parking spaces are part of a separate planning application by ISC for club members on land beside Henley Road site and an indoor tennis centre.