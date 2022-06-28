Plans to convert town centre office to five flats
- Credit: Google Maps
A former office could be turned into five flats in the centre of Ipswich town in a new planning application.
Ipswich Borough Council has received an application to create the flats at 40-42 Museum Street, which previously housed the Papworth Trust offices.
The planning statement indicates that the building has been vacant for more than three months.
Three of these flats will be suitable for two people, with the remaining two suitable for one person.
A supporting statement for the project, prepared by Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy, stated that dedicated off-road parking will not be available.
It said: “The site lies in a contained terrace of buildings and does not benefit from direct vehicular access nor dedicated parking.
“Previous uses have, therefore, relied upon public car parking where occupants/workers have travelled to work by car.
Most Read
- 1 Most desirable places to live in Ipswich according to estate agents
- 2 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked up so far in 2022
- 3 Ipswich man charged with string of sexual offences
- 4 Ipswich Music Day 2022: All you need to know
- 5 Woman 'froze' after seeing masked men with machetes in Ipswich
- 6 Missing 12-year-old girl from Ipswich found safe
- 7 Plans for 440 homes and visitor centre in Ipswich Garden Suburb submitted
- 8 OPINION: Free sporting activities for children return to Ipswich this summer
- 9 Ipswich singer to perform UK festival tour after scoring club hit
- 10 Could you offer one of these rescue animals their forever home in Suffolk?
“The site lies in a highly accessible location, with walking, cycling and public transport access readily available.”
Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course, with an eight-week target date of July 21 being given.