Plans to convert town centre office to five flats

An application has been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council for five new flats in Museum Street. - Credit: Google Maps

A former office could be turned into five flats in the centre of Ipswich town in a new planning application.

Ipswich Borough Council has received an application to create the flats at 40-42 Museum Street, which previously housed the Papworth Trust offices.

The planning statement indicates that the building has been vacant for more than three months.

Three of these flats will be suitable for two people, with the remaining two suitable for one person.

A supporting statement for the project, prepared by Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy, stated that dedicated off-road parking will not be available.

It said: “The site lies in a contained terrace of buildings and does not benefit from direct vehicular access nor dedicated parking.

“Previous uses have, therefore, relied upon public car parking where occupants/workers have travelled to work by car.

“The site lies in a highly accessible location, with walking, cycling and public transport access readily available.”

Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course, with an eight-week target date of July 21 being given.